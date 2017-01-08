Henrik Kristoffersen leads foggy 1st run of World Cup slalom

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) Henrik Kristoffersen was helped by early sunshine to lead a foggy first run of a World Cup slalom on Sunday.

Three days after strong winds ended Kristoffersen’s victory chance in Zagreb, the Olympic bronze medalist from Norway got the best conditions and used them well.

Second-placed Manfred Moelgg of Italy was 0.38 seconds slower wearing bib No. 5 as clouds rolled across the Chuenisbaergli course.

Racing next, Marcel Hirscher of Austria was 1.60 back in sixth place. The overall World Cup and slalom standings leader threw his arms wide in frustration in the finish area.

Only Moelgg, who won for the first time since 2009 in Croatia on Thursday, was close to Kristoffersen ahead of the afternoon second run.

Third-placed Felix Neureuther of Germany trailed by 1.27.