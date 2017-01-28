Gut wins downhill as Vonn crashes for 2nd straight day

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) Defending overall World Cup champion Lara Gut won her first downhill of the season Saturday while Lindsey Vonn crashed for the second consecutive day.

Gut finished 0.05 seconds ahead of Sofia Goggia of Italy and 0.47 seconds in front of Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia.

Gut was competing in the final downhill before her home world championships in St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Vonn lost control and slammed into the safety netting in the same spot where she crashed in Friday’s training run.

After collecting herself, Vonn skied down to the finish area. She had posted the fastest split time shortly before her crash.

Vonn, who has won a record 11 races in Cortina, returned earlier this month from nearly a year out with injuries.