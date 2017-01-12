Canceled downhill training postpones Vonn comeback for a day

ALTENMARKT-ZAUCHENSEE, Austria (AP) Lindsey Vonn’s return to World Cup skiing has been postponed for a day after downhill training was canceled Thursday because of bad weather.

The International Ski Federation says the Kaelberloch course could not be prepared ”due to excessive snowfall” in the Austrian resort.

The final training is scheduled for Friday, though more snowfall has been forecast. The downhill race is set for Saturday, followed the next day by a combined event, which adds the results of a super-G and a slalom run.

A record 76-time winner, Vonn was planning her comeback to the World Cup this weekend after an 11-month layoff to nurse a fractured knee and a broken upper arm. American teammate Julia Mancuso was also set to return after sitting out last season following hip surgery.