Britain’s Dave Ryding leads World Cup slalom after 1st run

KITZBUEHEL, Austria (AP) Dave Ryding was on the brink of writing British ski racing history on Sunday, leading the slalom of the classic Hahnenkamm races after the opening leg.

Aiming to become the first British skier to win a World Cup race, Ryding timed 53.42 seconds on the Ganslern course to take a 0.29-second lead into the final run.

”Incredible is the right word,” said Ryding, who is from Bretherton, a small village in Lancashire, England. ”I knew I had a solid run and kept it going all the way.”

Wearing bib No. 8, Ryding started his run after many of the top-ranked skiers had struggled on the tricky and icy course. Three of the top seven racers failed to complete their runs, including slalom World Cup champion Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway.

Kristoffersen, who won the race last year, slid off the course after his skis briefly crossed. It was the first time in more than two years that the Norwegian failed to finish a slalom run.

Stefano Gross of Italy came runner-up to Ryding, while Felix Neureuther of Germany was 0.74 behind in third. Alexander Khoroshilov of Russia was 0.02 further back in fourth, while five-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher of Austria had 1.02 to make up in the second run.

”I try to race with the same intention,” Ryding said when asked about his strategy for the final run.

Ryding won the slalom title of the lower-tier Europa Cup circuit four years ago. This season, at age 30, Ryding is enjoying his breakthrough on the World Cup.

He earned his maiden top-10 result by placing sixth in the first slalom of the season in Levi, Finland, in November, and followed up by coming seventh in Zagreb, Croatia, in the first race of 2017.

Ryding, however, would not become the first ever British winner in the long-stretching history of the Hahnenkamm races. In 1931, more than three decades before the Alpine skiing World Cup was founded in 1967, Gordon Cleaver won a combined event to become the first – and to date only – British winner in the Austrian ski resort.