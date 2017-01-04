Austrian skier Huetter out for season with knee injury

SAALBACH, Austria (AP) The Austrian ski federation says Cornelia Huetter will miss the rest of the Alpine skiing season after tearing her ACL and damaging the meniscus in her right knee during a training crash Wednesday.

Huetter says ”the diagnosis is a huge shock to me. I have never had a severe injury. This is new hurdle for me but I will take it well for sure.”

The Austrian, who has one World Cup win and 10 podiums, had her best result this season by finishing runner-up to Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia in a downhill in Val d’Isere, France, last month.

Huetter became the third prominent member of the Austrian women’s ski team after Eva-Maria Brem and Carmen Thalmann to be ruled out of the Feb. 6-19 world championships.