American skier Ted Ligety ends season for back surgery

GENEVA (AP) Ted Ligety will miss the rest of the ski season because of back surgery, denying him a chance to win a fourth straight giant slalom title at the world championships.

The 32-year-old American has five world titles, including three in giant slalom from 2011, ’13 and ’15. The next world championships will be Feb. 6-19 in St. Moritz, where Ligety won in February 2014 in the last World Cup race before the Sochi Olympics.

”Unfortunately surgery (microdiscectomy) means my season is over and a chance to defend my GS title again at World Champs,” Ligety wrote on his Instagram account early Tuesday.

Ligety expects to compete next season and defend his Olympic giant slalom title at the Pyeongchang Games.

”I will be back strong and fast again,” wrote Ligety, who also won Olympic gold in the combined at the 2006 Turin Games.

Ligety started only five World Cup races this season in his return from tearing right knee ligaments in January 2016. His best finish was fifth in the season-opening giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, before being slowed by the back problems.

”Since Soelden, I have been dealing with severe nerve pain down my left leg that has not allowed me to ski at the level that I expect of myself,” he said.

Ligety’s last race on Dec. 18 ended quickly when he skied out from a GS in Alta Badia, Italy, where he earned two of his 25 career World Cup wins.

”I’ve been getting injections and trying to get it sorted out but it hasn’t really turned the corner yet,” Ligety said in Alta Badia. ”Backs and nerve issues are not like a knee that’s cut and dry and you know what you need.”

If Ligety, a five-time crystal globe winner as World Cup giant slalom champion, returns to action in Soelden in October, it will be exactly two years since his last victory.