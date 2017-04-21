WATCH: Wil Myers goes deep to center field
Myers hit his 4th home run of the season in the 1st inning Thursday.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
A look behind-the-scenes at Petco Park's in-game entertainment team
18 hours ago
Ted Berg on why Petco Park is the best ballpark in baseball
19 hours ago
Petco Park's features some of the best in-stadium food in the country
19 hours ago
Petco Park is more than just a ballpark for baseball
19 hours ago
WATCH: Erick Aybar's solo shot off Greinke gives Padres the win
1 day ago
Khalil Mack says he's hungry as ever heading into the 2017 season
1 day ago