WATCH: Manuel Margot blasts 2 home runs off Matt Cain
Margot hit the first two home runs of his career Friday.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
WATCH: Puig crushes 2 home runs off Weaver
1 day ago
Check out the newest additions to Petco Park in 2017
1 day ago
Padres set to host Giants in opening series at Petco Park
1 day ago
Padres POV debuts Friday after Padres-Giants
1 day ago
Highlight: Hunter Renfroe blasts his first home run of 2017
1 day ago
DeAndre Jordan (11 points, 20 boards): Intensity is key for Clippers
1 day ago