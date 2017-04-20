WATCH: Erick Aybar’s solo shot off Greinke gives Padres the win
All it took was one pitch to decide this game.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Khalil Mack says he's hungry as ever heading into the 2017 season
23 hours ago
San Diego Gulls are seeking a championship as they head into the Calder Cup Playoffs
23 hours ago
Erick Aybar comes in to pitch, retires batter
1 day ago
Who's the most beloved QB in Chargers history?
1 day ago
It's hard to imagine how Isaiah Thomas was able to play following his sister's death
1 day ago
Could Marshawn Lynch be effective for the Raiders?
1 day ago