WATCH: Erick Aybar’s solo shot off Greinke gives Padres the win

All it took was one pitch to decide this game.

More  FOX Sports San Diego  Videos

Khalil Mack says he's hungry as ever heading into the 2017 season

Khalil Mack says he's hungry as ever heading into the 2017 season

23 hours ago

San Diego Gulls are seeking a championship as they head into the Calder Cup Playoffs

San Diego Gulls are seeking a championship as they head into the Calder Cup Playoffs

23 hours ago

Erick Aybar comes in to pitch, retires batter

Erick Aybar comes in to pitch, retires batter

1 day ago

Who's the most beloved QB in Chargers history?

Who's the most beloved QB in Chargers history?

1 day ago

It's hard to imagine how Isaiah Thomas was able to play following his sister's death

It's hard to imagine how Isaiah Thomas was able to play following his sister's death

1 day ago

Could Marshawn Lynch be effective for the Raiders?

Could Marshawn Lynch be effective for the Raiders?

1 day ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos