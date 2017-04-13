Padres proving doubters wrong to start the season

This Padres team has been fun to watch in the young season.

More  FOX Sports San Diego  Videos

Don and Mud preview the Padres-Braves series

Don and Mud preview the Padres-Braves series

19 hours ago

WATCH: Padres pound Rockies for 4 runs in the 1st inning

WATCH: Padres pound Rockies for 4 runs in the 1st inning

20 hours ago

Can SDSU and the Padres fill the void of losing the Chargers for San Diego?

Can SDSU and the Padres fill the void of losing the Chargers for San Diego?

23 hours ago

Manuel Margot providing spark Padres need at top of lineup

Manuel Margot providing spark Padres need at top of lineup

23 hours ago

Wil Myers on his cycle Monday night vs Colorado

Wil Myers on his cycle Monday night vs Colorado

1 day ago

Is it surprising that the Padres are off to a good start?

Is it surprising that the Padres are off to a good start?

2 days ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos