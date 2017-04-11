Is it surprising that the Padres are off to a good start?

The Padres came out with strong start against the NL West.

More  FOX Sports San Diego  Videos

FSSD salutes the US Navy Parachute Team

FSSD salutes the US Navy Parachute Team

2 days ago

WATCH: Manuel Margot blasts 2 home runs off Matt Cain

WATCH: Manuel Margot blasts 2 home runs off Matt Cain

3 days ago

Is it a good move by the NFL to partner with Amazon?

Is it a good move by the NFL to partner with Amazon?

4 days ago

WATCH: Puig crushes 2 home runs off Weaver

WATCH: Puig crushes 2 home runs off Weaver

4 days ago

Check out the newest additions to Petco Park in 2017

Check out the newest additions to Petco Park in 2017

4 days ago

Padres set to host Giants in opening series at Petco Park

Padres set to host Giants in opening series at Petco Park

4 days ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos