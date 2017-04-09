FSSD salutes the US Navy Parachute Team

Meet the Leap Frogs, the US Navy Parachute Team.

More  FOX Sports San Diego  Videos

WATCH: Puig crushes 2 home runs off Weaver

WATCH: Puig crushes 2 home runs off Weaver

2 days ago

Check out the newest additions to Petco Park in 2017

Check out the newest additions to Petco Park in 2017

2 days ago

Padres set to host Giants in opening series at Petco Park

Padres set to host Giants in opening series at Petco Park

2 days ago

Padres POV debuts Friday after Padres-Giants

Padres POV debuts Friday after Padres-Giants

2 days ago

Highlight: Hunter Renfroe blasts his first home run of 2017

Highlight: Hunter Renfroe blasts his first home run of 2017

2 days ago

DeAndre Jordan (11 points, 20 boards): Intensity is key for Clippers

DeAndre Jordan (11 points, 20 boards): Intensity is key for Clippers

2 days ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos