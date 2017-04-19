Erick Aybar comes in to pitch, retires batter

Erick Aybar tried out a new position, and he wasn't half bad!

More  FOX Sports San Diego  Videos

Who's the most beloved QB in Chargers history?

Who's the most beloved QB in Chargers history?

14 hours ago

It's hard to imagine how Isaiah Thomas was able to play following his sister's death

It's hard to imagine how Isaiah Thomas was able to play following his sister's death

18 hours ago

Could Marshawn Lynch be effective for the Raiders?

Could Marshawn Lynch be effective for the Raiders?

19 hours ago

Get to know your favorite Padres

Get to know your favorite Padres

22 hours ago

Travis Jankowski tours FOX Studios in Los Angeles

Travis Jankowski tours FOX Studios in Los Angeles

1 day ago

How well do Dodgers fans know their team?

How well do Dodgers fans know their team?

1 day ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos