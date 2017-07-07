Have the Chargers made enough moves to compete in the AFC West?
Does the first season for the Chargers in LA look promising?
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
WATCH: Jose Pirela crushes 450-foot homer in the 1st inning
16 hours ago
Would Philip Rivers ever ask to play for a Super Bowl contender?
17 hours ago
Does Lonzo Ball make the NBA Summer League more appealing?
17 hours ago
Deion Sanders thinks Philip Rivers would win a Super Bowl with the Broncos
18 hours ago
Have the Chargers made enough moves to compete in the AFC West?
18 hours ago
How have the Padres' recent trades panned out so far?
21 hours ago
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED