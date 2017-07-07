Are the Padres going to deal All-Star Brad Hand?

Rumors are swirling that Padres relief pitcher Brad Hand is all but gone before the trade deadline.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

WATCH: Jose Pirela crushes 450-foot homer in the 1st inning

WATCH: Jose Pirela crushes 450-foot homer in the 1st inning

16 hours ago

Would Philip Rivers ever ask to play for a Super Bowl contender?

Would Philip Rivers ever ask to play for a Super Bowl contender?

17 hours ago

Does Lonzo Ball make the NBA Summer League more appealing?

Does Lonzo Ball make the NBA Summer League more appealing?

17 hours ago

Deion Sanders thinks Philip Rivers would win a Super Bowl with the Broncos

Deion Sanders thinks Philip Rivers would win a Super Bowl with the Broncos

18 hours ago

Have the Chargers made enough moves to compete in the AFC West?

Have the Chargers made enough moves to compete in the AFC West?

18 hours ago

How have the Padres' recent trades panned out so far?

How have the Padres' recent trades panned out so far?

21 hours ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»

FOX Sports Go