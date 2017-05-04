What makes Andy Green such as effective manager?
Andy Green is the right guy to manage this young Padres team.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
The Gulls were an instant hit upon landing in San Diego
1 day ago
AHL Playoffs = Double duty for the Gulls' equipment manager
1 day ago
Chargers fans in San Diego: Hate watching or rooting for the team?
1 day ago
Chargers GM Tom Telesco on this year's draft picks
1 day ago
Analyzing the Chargers' 2017 Draft
2 days ago
Are San Diegans over the Chargers' betrayal?
2 days ago