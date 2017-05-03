The Gulls were an instant hit upon landing in San Diego

A look at the impact of the Gulls on San Diego.

More  FOX Sports San Diego  Videos

Analyzing the Chargers' 2017 Draft

Analyzing the Chargers' 2017 Draft

1 day ago

Are San Diegans over the Chargers' betrayal?

Are San Diegans over the Chargers' betrayal?

1 day ago

Is it hard to support the Bengals for drafting Joe Mixon?

Is it hard to support the Bengals for drafting Joe Mixon?

1 day ago

The Chargers clearly drafted to support Philip Rivers on offense

The Chargers clearly drafted to support Philip Rivers on offense

1 day ago

Getzlaf hails Ducks execution, game plan after 6-3 win in Edmonton

Getzlaf hails Ducks execution, game plan after 6-3 win in Edmonton

2 days ago

Wagner scores the game winner against the Oilers

Wagner scores the game winner against the Oilers

2 days ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos