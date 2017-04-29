The Chargers finally have a viable 1-2 punch at wide receiver
Mike Williams gives the Chargers a dual threat at wide receiver alongside Keenan Allen.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
The Chargers finally have a viable 1-2 punch at wide receiver
9 hours ago
John Lynch makes huge debut in first draft as GM of the 49ers
9 hours ago
The Bears just can't figure out how to draft quarterbacks
10 hours ago
Philip Rivers on Mike Williams: 'He can change the game'
10 hours ago
In the Zone: Padres @ Giants Preview
14 hours ago
How in the world is Mitch Trubisky creating more buzz than Deshaun Watson?
1 day ago