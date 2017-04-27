The Browns are always intriguing because they always mess up the draft
Do people love the Browns because they always mess up?
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
How in the world is Mitch Trubisky creating more buzz than Deshaun Watson?
11 hours ago
Are the Chargers eyeballing Christian McCaffrey at the 7th overall pick?
11 hours ago
The Browns are always intriguing because they always mess up the draft
11 hours ago
Randy Carlyle after Game 1 loss to Oilers
12 hours ago
Jakob Silfverberg's lone goal not enough for Anaheim in Game 1
12 hours ago
Steve Fisher goes in-depth on his decision to retire at San Diego State
12 hours ago