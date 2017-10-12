How disappointing is the USMNT’s failure to qualify for the World Cup?
Is this really a big deal for soccer in the United States?
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
How disappointing is the USMNT's failure to qualify for the World Cup?
15 mins ago
Should Jerry Jones be able to punish players for kneeling?
15 mins ago
How serious are the problems that the NFL is facing?
15 mins ago
Is this really the darkest moment is US Soccer history?
15 mins ago
Ducks Live: Patrick Eaves after his first game back
1 hr ago
Touchdowns & Donuts | Week 6 NFL Fantasy Football Plays
2 hours ago
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED