Cam Newton apologizes for comments said to Jourdan Rodrigue
The Panthers QB released a video apologizing.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Is Tony Romo growing on you in the broadcast booth?
Just now
Rocky Long breaks down film on UNLV
2 hours ago
The Gulls look to continue their success in San Diego
2 hours ago
Rocky Long on the Aztecs' win over NIU
2 hours ago
Rocky Long on this Saturday's SDSU-UNLV matchup
3 hours ago
SDSU is the only FBS team with 2 players with kick return touchdowns this season
3 hours ago