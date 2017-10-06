Is Tony Romo growing on you in the broadcast booth?
Hardwick and Richards rate Toy Romo's first season in the broadcast booth.
- Chicago Bears
- Dallas Cowboys
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Green Bay Packers
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFL
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tony Romo
-
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Is Tony Romo growing on you in the broadcast booth?
Just now
Rocky Long breaks down film on UNLV
2 hours ago
The Gulls look to continue their success in San Diego
2 hours ago
Rocky Long on the Aztecs' win over NIU
2 hours ago
Rocky Long on this Saturday's SDSU-UNLV matchup
3 hours ago
SDSU is the only FBS team with 2 players with kick return touchdowns this season
3 hours ago