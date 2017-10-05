It’s time to lay the San Diego Chargers to rest

The Chargers don't appear to be coming back anytime soon, even with everything going wrong in LA.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

It's time to lay the San Diego Chargers to rest

It's time to lay the San Diego Chargers to rest

2 hours ago

Could Sam Darnold really stay at USC another year?

Could Sam Darnold really stay at USC another year?

2 hours ago

SDSU and UNLV to honor Las Vegas victims Saturday

SDSU and UNLV to honor Las Vegas victims Saturday

2 hours ago

Chargers' TV ratings are at an all-time low in San Diego and LA

Chargers' TV ratings are at an all-time low in San Diego and LA

2 hours ago

Touchdowns & Donuts | Week 5 NFL Fantasy Football Plays

Touchdowns & Donuts | Week 5 NFL Fantasy Football Plays

3 hours ago

Are the 3-1 Rams the biggest story in the NFL?

Are the 3-1 Rams the biggest story in the NFL?

23 hours ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»