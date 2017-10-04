Can the undefeated Chiefs legitimately contend for Super Bowl this year?
The Chiefs have been strong in all of their games this season.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Can the undefeated Chiefs legitimately contend for Super Bowl this year?
15 mins ago
How is Philip Rivers' career with the Chargers going to end?
1 hr ago
The Chargers are struggling miserably to start their first season in LA
1 hr ago
Are the Padres headed in the right direction?
1 hr ago
Are the 3-1 Rams the biggest story in the NFL?
1 hr ago
Gulls hockey is back, and San Diego fans are pumped
1 day ago
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOW