How is Philip Rivers’ career with the Chargers going to end?

Are we going to see a messy end to Rivers' time with the Chargers?

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

Can the undefeated Chiefs legitimately contend for Super Bowl this year?

Can the undefeated Chiefs legitimately contend for Super Bowl this year?

15 mins ago

How is Philip Rivers' career with the Chargers going to end?

How is Philip Rivers' career with the Chargers going to end?

1 hr ago

The Chargers are struggling miserably to start their first season in LA

The Chargers are struggling miserably to start their first season in LA

1 hr ago

Are the Padres headed in the right direction?

Are the Padres headed in the right direction?

1 hr ago

Are the 3-1 Rams the biggest story in the NFL?

Are the 3-1 Rams the biggest story in the NFL?

1 hr ago

Gulls hockey is back, and San Diego fans are pumped

Gulls hockey is back, and San Diego fans are pumped

1 day ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»