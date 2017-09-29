Are Tony Romo’s play predictions getting annoying?
Tony Romo has been predicting play calls in his first season as a football analyst.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
How would you rate Tony Romo in the booth?
Just now
Was Danny Trevathan's hit on Davante Adams dirty, or just a part of the game?
Just now
How good is Heisman candidate Saquon Barkley?
Just now
Are Tony Romo's play predictions getting annoying?
Just now
These Aztecs are the definition of a team
1 hr ago
Rocky Long on what to expect in Saturday's San Diego State-NIU matchup
2 hours ago
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
FEATURED