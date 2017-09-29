Are Tony Romo’s play predictions getting annoying?

Tony Romo has been predicting play calls in his first season as a football analyst.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

How would you rate Tony Romo in the booth?

How would you rate Tony Romo in the booth?

Just now

Was Danny Trevathan's hit on Davante Adams dirty, or just a part of the game?

Was Danny Trevathan's hit on Davante Adams dirty, or just a part of the game?

Just now

How good is Heisman candidate Saquon Barkley?

How good is Heisman candidate Saquon Barkley?

Just now

Are Tony Romo's play predictions getting annoying?

Are Tony Romo's play predictions getting annoying?

Just now

These Aztecs are the definition of a team

These Aztecs are the definition of a team

1 hr ago

Rocky Long on what to expect in Saturday's San Diego State-NIU matchup

Rocky Long on what to expect in Saturday's San Diego State-NIU matchup

2 hours ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»