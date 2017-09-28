Touchdowns & Donuts | Week 4 NFL Fantasy Football Plays
Lisa Lane gives you the latest in fantasy football plays for Week 4, with special guest Judson Richards.
- Baltimore Ravens
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- NFL
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tennessee Titans
-
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Touchdowns & Donuts | Week 4 NFL Fantasy Football Plays
15 mins ago
Can the NCAA ever properly regulate corruption on its own?
21 hours ago
Is the NFL taking advantage of player protests?
22 hours ago
SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher on corruption in college basketball
22 hours ago
Have the protests turned focus from racial injustice to Trump?
22 hours ago
Did the Cowboys get it right with their protest?
22 hours ago