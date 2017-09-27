Did the Cowboys get it right with their protest?
The Cowboys knelt before the anthem, then stood for it.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Can the NCAA ever properly regulate corruption on its own?
15 mins ago
Is the NFL taking advantage of player protests?
1 hr ago
SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher on corruption in college basketball
1 hr ago
Have the protests turned focus from racial injustice to Trump?
1 hr ago
Did the Cowboys get it right with their protest?
1 hr ago
Is Philip Rivers getting in the way of the Chargers?
1 day ago