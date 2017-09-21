Will Los Angeles ever give the Chargers a chance?

Is StubHub Center ever going to give home field advantage to the Chargers?

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

Will Los Angeles ever give the Chargers a chance?

Will Los Angeles ever give the Chargers a chance?

1 hr ago

Why have the Chargers abandoned their running game?

Why have the Chargers abandoned their running game?

1 hr ago

Are the Chiefs poised to run all over the Chargers?

Are the Chiefs poised to run all over the Chargers?

1 hr ago

Touchdowns & Donuts | NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football Plays

Touchdowns & Donuts | NFL Week 3 Fantasy Football Plays

1 hr ago

Are things unraveling for the Dallas Cowboys?

Are things unraveling for the Dallas Cowboys?

1 hr ago

How Cathedral Catholic's students helped save Brycen Newman's life

How Cathedral Catholic's students helped save Brycen Newman's life

1 hr ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»