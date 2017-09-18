Wil Myers and Cory Spangenberg take on the Sony Experience in Petco Park

There's no place like it in Petco Park.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos

Wil Myers and Cory Spangenberg take on the Sony Experience in Petco Park

Wil Myers and Cory Spangenberg take on the Sony Experience in Petco Park

15 mins ago

Padres bullpen challenges the SD Growlers to an ultimate disc game

Padres bullpen challenges the SD Growlers to an ultimate disc game

15 mins ago

How well do Twins fans know their team?

How well do Twins fans know their team?

1 hr ago

Tony Gwynn's legacy at San Diego State lives on forever

Tony Gwynn's legacy at San Diego State lives on forever

1 hr ago

Are the Indians a lock for the World Series?

Are the Indians a lock for the World Series?

2 days ago

Does the NFL need to redefine itself?

Does the NFL need to redefine itself?

2 days ago

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos»