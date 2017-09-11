Rashaad Penny goes off in the Aztecs’ win over Arizona State
Is Penny a leading Heisman candidate in the early season?
- Arizona State Sun Devils
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- FOX Sports San Diego
- Mountain West
- Pac-12
- Rashaad Penny
- San Diego State Aztecs
-
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
A look at Gwynn Baseball, a San Diego travel baseball team
7 hours ago
Ride along with Padres infielder Carlos Asuaje
7 hours ago
Win a Wil Myers autographed segway at Sycuan Casino
7 hours ago
The Padres took kids back-to-school shopping at Target
8 hours ago
The AFC West is the best division in football
8 hours ago
The Colts appear to be the worst team in the NFL
8 hours ago