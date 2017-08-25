Has the NFL’s popularity hit its peak?
After years of owning the TV landscape, will the NFL decline?
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
Quick Hits: Dominick Cruz on Mayweather vs. McGregor
15 mins ago
Mayweather vs. McGregor | 3 Things to Know via Dominick Cruz
19 hours ago
Should San Diego advise Spanos to bring the Chargers back?
20 hours ago
Local San Diego athletes give their predictions for Mayweather vs. McGregor
1 day ago
Mayweather vs. McGregor: Padres players weigh in
1 day ago
Aztec football weighs in on Mayweather vs. McGregor
1 day ago