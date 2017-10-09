Texans lose Watt, Mercilus for season

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus will miss the rest of the season with injuries.

Coach Bill O’Brien confirmed that both were season-ending injuries on Monday, a day after Watt broke his left leg and Mercilus, a linebacker, tore a pectoral muscle in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Watt sustained a tibial plateau fracture to end his season early for the second straight year. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year returned in 2017 after missing the last 13 games of last season following his second back surgery. The defensive end played every game in his first five seasons in the NFL before his injury last year.

Mercilus, who is in his sixth season, started each game this year and had 10 tackles and a sack.