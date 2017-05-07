Sunday’s Padres-Dodgers finale postponed

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres announced today’s scheduled 1:40 p.m. series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers has been postponed due to unstable, inclement weather including prolonged rain showers and possible thunder and lightning throughout the afternoon. The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, September 2 at 12:40 p.m. The regularly scheduled game on September 2 against the Dodgers will be pushed from 5:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. to better accommodate a double-header.

This is the first rainout at Petco Park since Sunday, July 19, 2015, a span of 134 games. Prior to the 2015 rainout, there had been 820 games played at Petco Park since the previous rainout (April 4, 2006).

Tickets for today’s game are valid for the same seats at the new game time, and should be used for ballpark entry on September 2. Fans with tickets to both games on September 2 will be asked to exit the ballpark after the first game and reenter for the evening game. There are no refunds for rescheduled games, but tickets may be exchanged prior to the rescheduled game at the Advance Ticket Windows at Petco Park for any remaining game during the 2017 regular season, subject to availability.