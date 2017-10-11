Strasburg to start game 4 vs. Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Washington Nationals ace Stephen Strasburg will start Game 4 of the NL Division Series against the Chicago Cubs after all.

The Nationals announced several hours before Wednesday’s scheduled first pitch that they were going with Strasburg, hoping he can send the series back to Washington for a Game 5 on Friday.

Manager Dusty Baker made a surprising announcement after Tuesday’s rain postponement that he was sticking with Tanner Roark rather than going with Strasburg on regular rest. He mentioned an illness going around his team, which he attributed to the weather, air conditioning at their hotel and Wrigley Field, and the “time of the year for mold around Chicago.”

Strasburg took a no-hitter into the sixth in Game 1 but got outdueled by Kyle Hendricks in a Cubs’ win.