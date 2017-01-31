SDSU’s Damontae Kazee training for NFL Combine, points to ‘aggressiveness’ as top trait

Former San Diego State cornerback Damontae Kazee is moving on from the Mesa to pursue a career in the NFL, as football sits atop his list of priorities.

“I love football,” Kazee said. “Football is my life. I’ve been playing this since 1999. All I know is football. I can’t live without it.”

Fortunately for Kazee, football seemingly can’t live without him.

Kazee, a three-year starter for the Scarlet and Black, was an essential cog in the Aztecs’ elite defense, especially in his final two years with SDSU. He amassed 140 combined tackles and 15 interceptions en route to earning back-to-back Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2015 and 2016.

Additionally, Kazee played instrumental role on an Aztec team that brought two consecutive MW titles and back-to-back bowl victories to the Mesa. He brought in one interception in SDSU’s win over the University of Cincinnati in the 2015 Hawaii Bowl and logged two more interceptions against the University of Wyoming in the 2016 MW championship.

Sometimes defined as a big play waiting to happen, Kazee attributed his spike in interceptions in his junior and senior seasons to SDSU cornerbacks coach Tony White.

“My defensive coach, coach [Tony] White always told me I need to turn around and look for the ball in the air because in my first two years [at SDSU], I always used to look at the receiver and play his hands,” Kazee said. “But there were a lot of times I could have turned around and got the interception.”

Kazee, of course, made up for any missed opportunities, finishing his career at SDSU with 17 interceptions.

In addition to playing the pass, Kazee hopes to defend the run at the next level with an attitude he sees rarely in current NFL cornerbacks.

“You don’t see a lot of corners come up and try to make tackles or hit, but that’s my game,” Kazee said. “I try to be strong and aggressive in the run game.”

When Kazee was asked sets him apart from other cornerbacks entering the 2017 NFL draft, his response was as accurate as it was brief.

“I would say my aggressiveness.”

SDSU head coach Rocky Long may have played a hand in Kazee’s development into a physical, aggressive corner.

“My head coach, coach [Rocky] Long always told us every week: ‘If you’re soft, this game is not for you,'” Kazee said.

Kazee’s aggressive approach to the cornerback position was put on full display at the 2017 Reese’s Senior Bowl, as he thrived in press coverage against some of the best slot receiver prospects in the country.

Here, Kazee locks down former Texas A&M receiver Josh Reynolds with strong technique in press coverage despite an obvious mismatch in size.

Some fun battles between the South WR and DBs. #TAMU Josh Reynolds vs #SDSU Damontae Kazee #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/NcfEjw7N4W — Steve Frederick (@SportsGuyTweets) January 25, 2017

At 5’10, 190 pounds, Kazee will face an uphill battle in terms of maintaining a high level of production if positioned against bigger receivers outside the hashes at the next level, meaning his best fit will be in the slot at nickel cornerback.

Kazee agreed with said logic.

“I see myself working in the slot,” Kazee said. “During the Senior Bowl practices, I played the corner in nickel. I feel great at the nickel spot. There’s not a lot of pressure there. I think nickel is going to be my spot in the NFL.”

However, before he takes his talents to the NFL, Kazee will continue to train for the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine held Mar. 3-6, where he hopes the surplus of NFL scouts and coaches will see beyond his press coverage abilities and recognize his footwork.

Also, Kazee plans to finally put the question marks revolving around his speed to rest in Indianapolis, as he aims to run the 40-yard dash in “at least 4.50 [seconds] or under” at the combine.

If history were to repeat itself, Kazee should again exceed expectations.