San Diego Padres ‘deeply disappointed’ by the Chargers’ move to LA

SAN DIEGO –Early Thursday morning the San Diego Chargers announced that they are leaving San Diego for Los Angeles, where they will reportedly play at the StubHub Center until the new stadium being built by Stan Kroenke and the Los Angeles Rams is completed in 2019. First, the team changed their Twitter information to the “Los Angeles Chargers” and then followed by a letter from Owner and Chairman Dean Spanos.

The San Diego Padres, who were the only other professional team in the city, released the following statement from Executive Chairman Ron Fowler and Managing Partner Peter Seidler shortly after:

“We are deeply disappointed by the news that the Chargers are leaving San Diego. The Chargers are a community treasure, and we have always believed that San Diego is better off with the team here. That said, we know San Diego will continue to grow and become an even more vibrant community.”

Below are social media posts in regards to this morning’s announcements.

A letter from Dean Spanos pic.twitter.com/rTNIvrsN1A — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

Chargers to Relocate to Los Angeles News Release: https://t.co/mZrHOaG53y pic.twitter.com/9Xrt8rYpmc — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) January 12, 2017

Now that it is official, here is what the Chargers move means to the people of San Diego: https://t.co/HQfW9EZ2M6 — FOX Sports Radio (@FoxSportsRadio) January 12, 2017