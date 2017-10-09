Rams waive Alexander, sign WR Thomas

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams waived safety Maurice Alexander a day after he was a surprise healthy scratch in their 16-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Alexander started the first four games of this season, but was inactive against the Seahawks with rookie John Johnson III getting the start Sunday. Johnson had three tackles, two pass defenses and an interception.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said afterward that Alexander’s absence was not disciplinary in nature, but came from a desire to have more corners available to deal with Seattle’s passing offense.

“We’re always evaluating our personnel and trying to figure out how we can get the best 46 up, and that’s not exclusive to defense,” McVay said Sunday. “That involves the special teams and that was the decision that we made, but absolutely nothing to do with anything that Mo didn’t do in terms of handling his business off the field.”

A fourth-round pick in the 2014 draft, Alexander started 23 games over the past three seasons and appeared in 41 games total with the Rams. Alexander started 14 games last season, recording 38 tackles and two interceptions.

The Rams used Alexander’s roster spot to bring back wide receiver Mike Thomas, who was suspended for the first four games of the season for a violation of the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The Rams received a roster exemption after Thomas’ suspension ended last week, but had to decide whether to activate or cut the receiver who was drafted in the sixth round in 2016.

Thomas is the seventh wide receiver on the Rams’ 53-man roster.