Padres’ Solarte catches fan’s hat and ball for inning-ending out

CHICAGO — For those outside of San Diego, you might not be too familiar with Padres utility man Yangervis Solarte, who since being acquired by the Yankees a few seasons ago, has been a fan favorite. Solarte can play every position in the infield, and on Friday while playing first base against the Chicago White Sox, Solarte made a a great catch in foul territory that included a ball inside a fan’s hat.

Watch the video above as Padres commentators Don Orsillo and Mark Sweeney recap the awesome play. And, Solarte was kind enough to return the fan’s hat after getting the out call from the umpire.