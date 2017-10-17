Padres offseason update: Arizona Fall League
A couple of notes on how Padres farmhands are performing early on in the Arizona Fall League….
- 2B Luis Urias is 4-11 with four walks through five games. Of those four hits, two of them are doubles. The 20-year-old has struck out only once.
Luis Urias, No. 3 on @Padres' Top 30 & @MLB No. 48, taking BP ahead of this afternoon's @MLBazFallLeague tilt: https://t.co/PBxL2YjIl1 https://t.co/krVEXWtROs
— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 12, 2017
- SS Javier Guerra pulled up lame while running the bases during the first game last Tuesday. He returned to game action on Saturday; playing shortstop and going 1-4 with a triple.
- 1B Josh Naylor is off to a torrid start. The 20-year-old Canadian has played in five games, going 7-18 with two home runs and four RBI. On the bases, Naylor has swiped two bags.
Josh Naylor stuffed the box score today:
2-3
HR in 2nd straight
2 RBI
3 R
SB
More on @Padres No. 10's big AFL game: https://t.co/wUrAcvq5ku pic.twitter.com/Cf8Cv9qe1Z
— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 14, 2017
- RF Franmil Reyes is 2-11 with a double and a triple in three games played.
- LHP Jerry Keel has appeared in two games, throwing three scoreless innings while striking out five.
- RHP Walker Lockett started for Peoria on Friday, giving up three runs in three innings. He gave up two home runs, walked two, and struck out four.
- RHP David Bednar appeared in Friday’s game as well. Bednar threw two perfect innings; striking out four of the six batters he faced.
- Young fireballer Andres Munoz has impressed; throwing two scoreless innings of relief. At 18, he is the youngest player in the AFL and has already attracted some attention:
#Padres 18-year-old RHP Andres Munoz comes in and sits 95-98 with a pair of whiffs.
— Josh Norris (@jnorris427) October 12, 2017
- Reliever T.J. Weir recorded a four-out save last Thursday in his lone appearance of the week.