Padres offseason update: Arizona Fall League

A couple of notes on how Padres farmhands are performing early on in the Arizona Fall League….

2B Luis Urias is 4-11 with four walks through five games. Of those four hits, two of them are doubles. The 20-year-old has struck out only once.

SS Javier Guerra pulled up lame while running the bases during the first game last Tuesday. He returned to game action on Saturday; playing shortstop and going 1-4 with a triple.

1B Josh Naylor is off to a torrid start. The 20-year-old Canadian has played in five games, going 7-18 with two home runs and four RBI. On the bases, Naylor has swiped two bags.

Josh Naylor stuffed the box score today:

2-3

HR in 2nd straight

2 RBI

3 R

SB

More on @Padres No. 10's big AFL game:

RF Franmil Reyes is 2-11 with a double and a triple in three games played.

LHP Jerry Keel has appeared in two games, throwing three scoreless innings while striking out five.

RHP Walker Lockett started for Peoria on Friday, giving up three runs in three innings. He gave up two home runs, walked two, and struck out four.

RHP David Bednar appeared in Friday’s game as well. Bednar threw two perfect innings; striking out four of the six batters he faced.

Young fireballer Andres Munoz has impressed; throwing two scoreless innings of relief. At 18, he is the youngest player in the AFL and has already attracted some attention:

#Padres 18-year-old RHP Andres Munoz comes in and sits 95-98 with a pair of whiffs. — Josh Norris (@jnorris427) October 12, 2017