Padres offseason update: Arizona Fall League

A couple of notes on how Padres farmhands are performing early on in the Arizona Fall League….

  • 2B Luis Urias is 4-11 with four walks through five games. Of those four hits, two of them are doubles. The 20-year-old has struck out only once.

  • SS Javier Guerra pulled up lame while running the bases during the first game last Tuesday. He returned to game action on Saturday; playing shortstop and going 1-4 with a triple.

 

  • 1B Josh Naylor is off to a torrid start. The 20-year-old Canadian has played in five games, going 7-18 with two home runs and four RBI. On the bases, Naylor has swiped two bags.

  • RF Franmil Reyes is 2-11 with a double and a triple in three games played.

 

  • LHP Jerry Keel has appeared in two games, throwing three scoreless innings while striking out five.

 

  • RHP Walker Lockett started for Peoria on Friday, giving up three runs in three innings. He gave up two home runs, walked two, and struck out four.

 

  • RHP David Bednar appeared in Friday’s game as well. Bednar threw two perfect innings; striking out four of the six batters he faced.

 

  • Young fireballer Andres Munoz has impressed; throwing two scoreless innings of relief. At 18, he is the youngest player in the AFL and has already attracted some attention:

  • Reliever T.J. Weir recorded a four-out save last Thursday in his lone appearance of the week.

 

 