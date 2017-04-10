Padres home opener series up 43% on FSSD

SAN DIEGO – Following the weekend’s Home Opener at Petco Park, the San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants series delivered a 4.38 average household (HH) rating on FOX Sports San Diego (FSSD). This marks a 43% increase for the regional sports network over the Padres’ 2016 Home Opener series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers which produced a 3.07 HH rating.

Through the first seven games of the 2017 season, household ratings are up 30% vs. 2016, averaging 3.56 HH. Similarly, FOX Sports GO streaming numbers are up 144%.

“Padres broadcasts on FOX Sports San Diego continue to deliver results for our clients,” said Wayne Guymon, vice president and general sales manager, FOX Sports San Diego, West & Prime Ticket. “With 96% of our inventory committed at the start of the season, we want to thank our sponsors for their continued support.”

On a weekend when Petco Park saw record attendance numbers, fans showed similar viewing interest on FOX Sports San Diego. Two of the three games delivered over a 4.0 HH rating. For comparison, the 2016 season produced four total games with a 4.0 HH rating or higher. Saturday’s 5.31 HH rating outperformed all Padres games on FSSD in 2016.

Fri., April 7, 2017 – Giants at Padres: 4.04 HH – approx. 43,000 television homes

Sat., April 8, 2017– Giants at Padres: 5.31 HH – approx. 57,000 television homes

Sun., April 9, 2017 – Giants at Padres: 3.79 HH – approx. 40,000 television homes

About FOX Sports San Diego

FOX Sports San Diego is the exclusive local TV home of the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Clippers, and Anaheim Ducks and features San Diego State University and University of San Diego athletics. FOX Sports San Diego also airs Inside San Diego Sports, Padres POV, Clippers Weekly, Ducks Weekly, Aztec Football with Rocky Long, Aztec Basketball with Steve Fisher and XTRA 1360 FOX Sports San Diego. Serving sports fans in San Diego, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Palm Springs, Yuma and Tucson, FOX Sports San Diego reaches 1.8 million homes and is available on AT&T U-verse, Cox, DIRECTV, Dish, Frontier, Mediacom, Sling TV, Sony VUE and Spectrum. For complete regional sports coverage and channel listings, visit www.FOXSportsSanDiego.com.