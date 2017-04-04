Padres announce details of Opening Series at Petco Park

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Padres today announced details surrounding the 2017 Opening Series presented by Sycuan Casino against the San Francisco Giants, including Opening Day on Friday, April 7, when right-handed pitcher Luis Perdomo makes his 2017 debut in front of a sold-out crowd.

The 2017 Season gets underway on Opening Day Friday, April 7, with first pitch scheduled for 3:40 p.m. Every fan in attendance on Opening Day will receive a Padres Opening Day t-shirt presented by Sycuan Casino. Party in the Park presented by Southwest Airlines returns in 2017 with Friday marking the first of the season. As San Diego’s biggest happy hour, Party in the Park features $5 drink specials, live music and entertainment at the Park at the Park. Entry is included with a paid ticket to Opening Day.

Friday’s pregame ceremony will feature all the pageantry of Opening Day including the unfurling of the Holiday Bowl Big Flag, held by 275 Sailors stationed in San Diego. The Ceremonial Bell will be rung by Officer Wade Irwin, partner of fallen San Diego Police officer Jonathan DeGuzman. Friday’s Ceremonial First Pitch will be thrown by Padres Hall of Famer Randy Jones.

Singer Stephany Negrete will perform Friday’s National Anthem. A native of San Diego, Negrete was a semifinalist on the fifteenth and final season of FOX’s hit show American Idol. The Anthem will be followed by a flyover performed by F-35s from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 211 of 3RD Marine Aircraft Wing. In addition, Information Systems Technician First Class Petty Officer Yarrick Conner of the U.S. Navy will perform God Bless America prior to the 7th inning stretch.

With a sellout crowd on Friday, fans attending the home opener are advised to enter the ballpark early and pre-purchase parking. New in 2017, fans will be able to purchase parking for off-site locations, including the San Diego Convention Center and Bayfront Hilton, by visiting www.padres.com/transportation. Guests without pre-purchased parking passes are advised to utilize public transportation. In addition to public transportation, guests are encouraged to Uber and utilize a new designated ridesharing pickup and drop off zone located on Park Blvd. near the Convention Center. As the preferred ride share partner of the Padres, Uber is providing fans a free first ride (up to $15) by using code: PETCOPARK.

All Petco Park gates will open at 12:30 p.m. on Opening Day. This will afford fans the opportunity to watch the Padres take batting practice. Home team batting practice starts at approximately 1:05 p.m., followed by visitors’ batting practice at approximately 2:35 p.m. Fans should be in their seats no later than 3:00 p.m., so as not to miss a moment of the 2017 Opening Day pregame ceremony.

Continuing this year, standard Petco Park security procedures, including walk-through metal detectors, will be in place for every game. All fans must be screened as they enter the ballpark. Fans also will continue to have their bags checked by ballpark security staff prior to reaching entry gates and going through metal detectors. Express Entry lines will be available at all main gates for Season Ticket Members and fans without bags. Additional information, including a list of items that are permitted and prohibited at Petco Park, can be found at www.padres.com/transportation.

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) will offer additional “Special Event” trolley service from Qualcomm Stadium (with 5,000 free parking spots) and Mission Valley stations to the ballpark area. All three Trolley Lines—Green, Blue and Orange—offer direct service to Petco Park and increased service following the game. The North County Transit District (NCTD) will offer extra Coaster service with trains departing from Oceanside Station at 11:08 a.m. and 1:51 p.m. Free parking is available at all North County Coaster stations and RegionPlus Day fares include free trolley connections. After the game, a northbound Coaster train will leave Santa Fe Depot 60 minutes after the last out. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner also offers service to Santa Fe Depot and is a proud partner of the Padres in 2017. For more information and updates, visit the Petco Park transportation page at www.padres.com/transportation.

Opening Day on Friday is sold out, and Saturday is expected to sell out, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets for Saturday and Sunday in advance. They can be purchased at www.padres.com, at the Advance Ticket Windows at Petco Park and by phone at 619.795.5555.

Game two of the Opening Series presented by Sycuan Casino will feature the first Baseball Night in San Diego of the 2017 season as the Padres face the Giants at 5:40 p.m. Saturday’s game will feature a Celebrate San Diego theme, carrying the enthusiasm and energy from the February community rally at Petco Park into the 2017 season. The Celebrate San Diego theme will be highlighted by pregame performances and a special pregame ceremony featuring local sports teams, including the San Diego Gulls, San Diego Sockers, Albion SC Pros, San Diego State Aztecs, and the University of San Diego Toreros. The San Diego State Aztecs pep band will perform Saturday’s National Anthem. Fans are encouraged to stick around after Saturday’s game for a special #CelebrateSD- themed postgame laser show presented by Sycuan Casino.

Sunday will serve as Military Opening Day at Petco Park when the Padres take on the Giants at 1:40 p.m. Pregame ceremonies for Military Opening Day will include on-field recognition of more than 100 service members representing all branches of the Armed Services lining the base paths, as well as an aerial demonstration by the U.S. Navy Parachute team, also known as the Leap Frogs, and the 50 Sate Flag Team from Marine Corps Recruit Depot. Nine active duty service members will also join the Padres starting nine at their positions as part of Military Takes the Field.

The National Anthem on Sunday will be performed by Lance Corporal Veronica Baca from 1st Supply Battalion at Camp Pendleton. Following the anthem, a flyover will be conducted by one Hawkeye E2 Aircraft from Naval Air Station Point Mugu. In addition, U.S. Marine Corps spouse Alexa Gilmore will sing God Bless America during the 7th inning break.

More information about the 2017 lineup of Military Salutes this season can be found on the club’s dedicated military website, www.padres.com/military, which serves as a tool to connect Padres fans to our San Diego military community and the non-profit organizations that support it.

KidsFest is also back during home Sunday games in 2017, featuring bounce houses, inflatables, games, face painters, balloon artists and more family friendly activities at Park at the Park beginning at 11:00 a.m. From 12:00 p.m. to 12:30 p.m., two Padres players will sign autographs at the Park at the Park for Compadres Kids Sunday Signings. A Compadres Kids membership, which is free and available on-site, is required to participate in the signing. Following Sunday’s game, kids 14 and under are invited to run the bases on the field.

Tickets for all remaining home games can be purchased by visiting www.padres.com, at the Advance Ticket Windows at Petco Park and by phone at 619.795.5555.