Pacific stiff arms San Diego in 56-53 victory behind Wallace

SAN DIEGO (AP) — T.J. Wallace scored 16 points and Ray Bowles had 14 points as Pacific led most of the night and held off San Diego 56-53 on Thursday night.

Pacific (7-9, 1-2 West Coast Conference) never led by more than seven in the second half. San Diego tied it at 47 with 3:47 remaining on Cameron Neubauer’s layup.

Bowles’ 3 less than a minute later put Pacific up for good. Tyler Williams’ layin brought San Diego to within 54-53 with 33 seconds left before Wallace made two free throws with 21 seconds to play.

Olin Carter III missed two 3s and Juwan Gray missed a jumper in the final eight seconds.

Frank Ryder led San Diego (7-8, 0-3) with 11 points, and Brett Bailey, Carter, and Williams each scored 10 points. Neubauer grabbed 11 rebounds tallied six points.