Mike Williams pleased to have contract done with Chargers

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Mike Williams is ready for a drama-free summer.

The first-round draft pick from Clemson worked out with his new teammates at the start of a rookie minicamp Friday, a day after he agreed to a four-year contract.

“That was real important,” said Williams, the seventh pick overall. “I just wanted to come out here and miss no days and enjoy this with my teammates.”

Williams is represented by the same agency that represents defensive end Joey Bosa, who missed all of training camp last year in a nasty squabble over offset language and signing bonus payments. Once Bosa signed, he injured a hamstring and missed the first four games. Bosa still played well enough to be named The Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“I know a lot of people were saying maybe my agency was going to hold it out or something, but I mean, I got a great deal, I’m happy with it and now it’s time to play football,” Williams said.

“I thought Mike was fine,” new coach Anthony Lynn said. “He’s learning like everyone else. He’s moving well, caught a couple of balls today.”

Lynn sounded non-plussed overall, saying there’s a lot of learning on the first day, and that most players’ natural abilities don’t start showing up until the second week.

The coach said the biggest thing this weekend is to get the rookies ready for Tuesday, when they will join veterans for the start of offseason team activities.

The Chargers will be in San Diego until the end of June before relocating to their new headquarters in Orange County. They’ll play for two seasons in the 30,000-seat StubHub Center before moving into a new stadium in Inglewood being built by Rams owner Stan Kroenke.