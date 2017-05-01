May Community Partner of the Month Presented By Kaiser Permanente: Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)

About JDRF San Diego

Millions of people around the world live with type 1 diabetes (T1D), a life-threatening autoimmune disease that strikes both children and adults. There is no way to prevent it, and at present, no cure. JDRF works every day to change this by amassing grassroots support, deep scientific knowledge and strong industry and academic partnerships to fund research.

JDRF is the largest charitable funder of T1D research in the world. JDRF provides San Diego research institutions with $10M to $12M annually to conduct research that will prevent, better treat and cure T1D. Among the local institutions which receive JDRF funding are UCSD’s Pediatric Diabetes Research Center, The Scripps Research Institute, The La Jolla Institute, The Salk Institute and The Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute. JDRF also provides support and educational activities for families, children and adults impacted by T1D in San Diego county and the Temecula Valley. Support groups are currently in operation in El Cajon, Chula Vista, San Diego, Mira Mesa, Poway, Carlsbad and Murrieta.

To learn more about JDRF, our research and our support programs, please visit www.jdrf.org or call us at 858-597-0240.