Gus Bradley to become Chargers defensive coordinator

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers intend to hire former Jacksonville coach Gus Bradley as their defensive coordinator, the club confirmed Saturday.

The 50-year-old Bradley went 14-48 in nearly four seasons in charge of the Jaguars, who fired him last month with two games left in the season. Although Jacksonville never won more than five games in a season during his tenure, Bradley retained his reputation as a top defensive coach while the Jaguars finished sixth in the league in total defense this year.

Bradley coordinated Seattle’s defense from 2009-12, coaching current Chargers nose tackle Brandon Mebane and linebacker Korey Toomer.

New Chargers coach Anthony Lynn beat out San Francisco, Washington and other suitors for Bradley’s services.

The Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy on Jan. 1, and Lynn replaced him last week. They also dropped defensive coordinator John Pagano after five seasons.

Pagano’s defense played a 3-4 scheme, but Bradley favored a 4-3 front in Jacksonville and Seattle.

Lynn is retaining Ken Whisenhunt as the Chargers’ offensive coordinator. McCoy’s final team in San Diego had one of the NFL’s most productive offenses until a late-season slump, and most of the key players on that unit will return along with Whisenhunt.

The Chargers also retained secondary coach Ron Milus and defensive line coach Giff Smith from McCoy’s staff.

The team intends to hold its offseason workouts at Chargers Park in San Diego before moving north to a new training complex in Costa Mesa. The Chargers will play the next two seasons at 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson, south of downtown LA.