Gulls to host pregame tailgate party for Chargers season ticket members

SAN DIEGO — If you were a San Diego Chargers season ticket holder and are looking for a pick-me-up, the San Diego Gulls are trying to help you out.

The Anaheim Ducks’ AHL affiliate announced on Thursday morning that they are hosting a “Join the Nest” Bud Light Pregame Tailgate Party at an upcoming Gulls game, inviting Chargers season ticket members to a celebration of San Diego sports. The event will take place on Saturday, February 18 from 5-7 p.m. at the Valley View Casino Center, the home of the Gulls. The Gulls host the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m.

According to the news release, Chargers season ticket members must RSVP at SanDiegoGulls.com/JoinTheNest and tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Aside from a ticket to the game and a “Join The Nest” t-shirt, the event will feature drink and food specials, entertainment, raffles and more.

