Griffin-less Clippers take on Spurs Thursday night

LOS ANGELES — The depth of the Los Angeles Clippers will allow them to overcome the absence of injured star forward Blake Griffin, coach Doc Rivers and his players say. That theory will receive an immediate stiff test when the Clippers play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at Staples Center in a matchup of two of the Western Conference’s top three teams.

Griffin, who could be out as much as six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Tuesday, wasn’t needed later that night when the Clippers trounced the Denver Nuggets 119-102.

Point guard Chris Paul, who almost recorded a triple-double with 16 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds, and Clippers shooting guard J.J. Redick, who finished with 27 points with seven 3-pointers, did much of the damage against the Nuggets. Center DeAndre Jordan also delivered valuable contributions with 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Jordan said a stronger cast of characters, most notably players off the Clippers’ bench, should help them perform well without their leading man.

“That is why we have such a deep team this year,” Jordan said. “You don’t want to go through injuries this season, and there is no way we can replace Blake, but guys just step it up. This year, I feel like we have some firepower off of our bench.

“Guys like (Marreese Speights) and Brandon Bass are going to be ready to play. It is going to be exciting to have this challenge and go with it.”

The Clippers (21-8) answered the challenge in their first meeting with the Spurs. With Griffin leading the way with 28 points, the Clippers pounded the Spurs 116-92 on Nov. 5 at San Antonio. The Spurs, though, played without starting point guard Tony Parker and shooting guard Danny Green.

Since then, the Spurs (22-5) have gone 17-3, including a 102-100 decision over the host Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. A 3-pointer by Patty Mills, after a superb pass from Manu Ginobili, with 12.9 seconds left capped a 19-4 spurt in the final 4:39 as the Spurs prevailed.

“I have no clue (how I got open),” said Mills, who finished with 13 points. “I didn’t do anything other than just stand there. It was a hell of a pass. It was a broken play. It was what we work on all the time, driving and kicking. Manu did a great job of getting into the lane.”

San Antonio, which has won five in a row and nine of its last 10, owns the NBA’s best road record at 15-1. The lone defeat occurred Dec. 8 at Chicago.

Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard, who scored 21 points and recorded five steals in Tuesday’s win, is experiencing another outstanding season, averaging 23.9 points per game on 46.8 percent shooting. Leonard, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, averages 2.04 steals per contest, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

San Antonio LaMarcus Aldridge has put up 16.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Although the Spurs also possess a solid bench, they will be without Ginobili against the Clippers and Friday’s game at the Portland Trail Blazers. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has decided to rest the 39-year-old Ginobili.