FSSD recognized with 15 Emmy nominations

San Diego — FOX Sports San Diego (FSSD) has been nominated for 15 regional Emmy Awards, across 11 categories, for work produced in 2016. The nominations were announced this week by the Pacific Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. The winners will be unveiled on June 24, 2017 at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina.

Below is the list of nominees representing FOX Sports San Diego:

Sports – Interview/Discussion

“19 Memories – A Tribute to Tony Gwynn” – Jacob Santos, Mark Sweeney, Jeffrey Byle, Kimberly Pletyak, Henry Ford

Sports – Event/Game – Live/Unedited

Padres Game: Opening Day – Jason Lewis, Michael Oddino, Kimberly Pletyak, Jeffrey Byle,

Padres Game: Dick Enberg Final Game At Home – Nicholas Davis, Michael Oddino, Kimberly Pletyak, Jason Lewis

Interview/Discussion – Program or Special

“Padres Season Preview” – Andy Green, Tyler Sellars, Max Michalak, Kimberly Pletyak, Jeffrey Byle

Magazine Program/Special

“Padres All Star Memories” – Tom Catlin

Interview/Discussion – Program or Special

“SD LIVE” – Episode 111 – Dick Enberg, Loy Maxon, James Tom Connole, Mike Pomeranz, Kimberly Pletyak, Jeffrey Byle

Promotion – Program – Single Spot/Campaign

“Padres Opening Day 2016” – Cheryl Gorman

“Every Seat Has A Story” – Cheryl Gorman

“Wherever You Go” – Cheryl Gorman

Director – Technical Director

James “Tom” Connole

Editor (No time limit) – Program (Non-news)

Andrew Hartley

On-Camera Talent – Sports

• Make ‘Em Laugh…Tabitha Lipkin, Fox Sports San Diego

On-Camera Talent –Program Host/Moderator

Mike Pomeranz

Writer – Program (Non-News)

Opening Day Tease with Dick Enberg – Dick Enberg, Jason Lewis

Dick Enberg Essay-Ode to Baseball – Dick Enberg

