FOX Sports San Diego announces 2017 Padres spring training broadcast schedule

SAN DIEGO – FOX Sports San Diego (FSSD) today announced their 2017 San Diego Padres Spring Training television schedule. The network will televise 13 live games and 1 on tape delay, the most Spring Training broadcasts in the network’s history.

FSSD’s 2017 Spring Training coverage will begin Monday, February 27th with a FOX Sports West simulcast as the Padres take on the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at 12:00 PM PST and will conclude with coverage of the San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies on Thursday, March 30th at 12:00 PM PST.

Padres play-by-play announcer, Don Orsillo, will return to the broadcast booth for all FOX Sports San Diego’s Spring Training telecasts beginning Feb. 28. Former Padres starting pitcher, Mark Grant, and Padres Live Analyst, Mark Sweeney, will split time broadcast games with Orsillo throughout Spring Training.

The following is a complete list of 2017 Padres Spring Training coverage on FOX Sports San Diego:

The San Diego Padres will open their 2017 regular season on Monday, April 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Coverage begins at 12:00 PM PST on FOX Sports San Diego.